T.J. & Friends held its annual dinner dance on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Camp Kiwanis. Officials said more than $1,800 was raised that will directly benefit local cancer patients and their families.
“The event was a success, despite snow and fog, for residents of local counties who are currently undergoing treatment for cancer,” T.J. & Friends member Ramona Booth said. “A special thanks goes to Camp Kiwanis for use of their facility, Bill Sartain and the ‘The Nuthin Nu’ band for their wonderful music and to Maggie’s Café for the delicious meal.”
Madison County T.J. & Friends volunteers worked hard to make cakes, set up the event, serve the meal and clean up afterwards, Booth said.
“Madison County has the best and largest group of volunteers in the T.J. & Friends services area,” Booth said.
The next fundraiser will be a dinner and auction at the Elberton Country Club Saturday, March 14. There will be a host of items up for bid, organizers said.
For tickets, call Sue Carithers at 706-207-7804 or Ramona Booth at 706-543-0204 or 706-207-3283.
