The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold its first-annual “Tailgate Toss” Oct. 22 from 1 to 6 pm at Wing House Grill in Hull.
Registration is open to the first 50 teams of 2 players. The price per team will be $45 for Chamber members and $60 for non-Chamber members. There is a $500 cash prize for the first-place team.
