The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold the Taste of Madison County May 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at J. Cliff Yarbrough Memorial Park in downtown Comer.
Admission is $5 at the gate for adults with children under 12 getting in free.
“Enjoy samples from food and beverage vendors with the ability to purchase lunch and non-perishable products,” said organizers. “Bring a bag chair and a blanket to enjoy live music from the Holman Autry Band.”
Portable restrooms are available.
Local eats and treats will include Cake & Candi by Brandi, Chunk Bros BBQ, Comer Lions Club, Iron Pin Ranch, JB Catering, Kart Wheel, Madison County Cattlemen’s Association, Royal Iced Bites by S.H.F., The Goober Shack, The Naked Farmer and Wing House Grill.
Local makers include Bold Spring Blooms, Carley Fitzpatrick, Artist Proverbs 31 Farmstead and The Rustic Top.
Medlink Georgia will be on hand to offer nutritional information.
“Enjoy all that downtown Comer has to offer by visiting the local businesses,” organizers said. “Thank you to the City of Comer for being a tremendous partner in this effort to promote MADICO MADE products.”
The event will be held rain or sine.
Visit the Chamber at madisoncountyga.org.
