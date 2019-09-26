The 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at Sandy Creek Park in Athens.
The event will feature music on two stages, artist booths, traditional craft demonstrations and children’s activities. The festival is planned as a relaxing and entertaining day of fun for everyone in your family, organizers said. Local food trucks will be on hand for lunch and dinner.
“If you’d rather play music yourself than watch the performers, we’ll have a covered jam space large enough for both participants and listeners to participate in the time-honored firsthand give and take of the folk music tradition” organizers said.
Headliners on the main stage (appearing late in the afternoon) are Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys, a “songwriter extraordinaire” with an almost cult following and local favorite, the Caroline Aiken Band, according to the press release.
The Athens Folk Music and Dance Society is also thrilled by the return of The Skillet Lickers.
“Why are the Skillet Lickers so dear to the hearts of folk aficionados?” organizers ask. “It’s because the original Skillet Lickers (from Dacula Georgia, with ancestors of the current members) were the first country music band to ever be recorded in the United States.”
The Rebecca Sunshine Band (for the children), The Moonshine, Crooked Mile, the Joe Leone Band, Eliot Bronson, Adam Klein, Grupo 21, Nina Ricci and Oh Jeremiah will fill the rest of a fall Saturday afternoon of relaxing on the lawn, listening, eating, and visiting with friends and family.
“There is no chance of being bored between performers,” planners noted. “ That’ll be your opportunity to watch Rebecca Gilliard make sweet grass baskets, Doc Watson show you how blacksmithing is done, Beth Kelley Zorbanos will show you how to make a doll out of corn shucks just like our Appalachian ancestors did, Chelsea Born will demonstrate the art of silver smithing for jewelry making, Isabel King will operate an old-timey shavehorse and the Athens Chapter of The Ladies Homestead Gathering will share skills of self-reliance in multiple areas.”
A variety of local makers will be selling everything from cutting boards to soap, hand-painted cards, baby blankets and pottery.
Organizers say kids will have plenty to do as well. Montessori teachers Maggie Hunter and Sue Sellew will run the Parent Participation Zone from noon until 3 p.m. with a photo booth, corn hole game, make and take crafts and more.
“Make your plans today to join us,” organizers said.
The festival will offer organized children's activities from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., traditional arts and crafts demonstrations and sales from 11a.m. until 6 p.m. and food from 11 a.m. until dark. Music also begins at 11 a.m. with special music for kids and will continue until 8 p.m. with performers on both stages.
For more information, see https://www.northgeorgiafolkfestival.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.