The Ark Family Preservation Center held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Aug. 26, at 4:30 p.m. at the site of their future facility at 63 Springs Station Drive, Franklin Springs.
The event included an announcement about an anonymous donor promising a matching grant up to $250,000 to help raise the remaining $500,000 to finish this project. That is half of what is needed – the other $500,000 has already been raised.
Since 2014, the Ark has been working hard to provide supervised family visitation for children in foster care and in homes of contentious divorces. The Ark has coached parents, provided family therapy, held anger management classes, conducted support groups for sexual abuse, survivors of suicide, and families with grief and loss.
The Ark serves families in Banks, Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Jackson, Madison, Oglethorpe, Stephens, and White Counties.
To learn more about how to support The Ark Family Preservation Center, call 706-246-0733, visit www.TheArkFamily.org, or follow on Facebook.
