The Perch in Comer will hold a “Movers and Makers Camp” in June and July to “make things, make friends and build a better world.”
The camp is two days a week for six weeks in June and July. Campers will practice being moves and makers.
“Over the course of the summer, campers will be exposed to skills in woodworking, songwriting, sewing, making jewelry, printmaking and community building while learning about local history and the many cultures and communities of Comer.
Proposed field trips will be to the King Center, the Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Foxfire Museum and Georgia’s beautiful state parks.
“We will also take mini trips to local art studios, farms, businesses and historic sites in and around Madison County,” organizers said.
The camp is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. two days a week. Field trip days will be longer.
Session one is Tuesday and Wednesday June 13, 14, 20 and 21. Session two is Tuesday and Wednesday, June 28-29 and Wednesday and Thursday, July 5, 6. Session three is Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12, 13, 19 and 20.
The cost is $5 to $25 a day (sliding scale).
Movers and Makers is sponsored by the New Neighbors Network and The Perch in Comer and is funded in part by a federal BOOST grant administered through the Georgia Afterschool Network. For more information, email josinaguess@gmail.com or angette@gmail.com.
