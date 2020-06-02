A three-day prayer vigil will be held at the Arch, corner of East Broad Street and College Avenue, in Athens starting Wednesday, June 3 and concluding Friday, June 5. Each day will go from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
There is also a prayer walk on Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. that starts at the Arch.
“We are calling Christ followers across Athens to join in praying for peace, healing and justice,” organizers said. “The Church, God's people, is the only mechanism that can approach the Father "with confidence" on behalf of the issues we are facing today. And it is really intense! We need God to move in our city, state and nation. Prayer is a huge key in that!”
Organizers say people can sign up for as many one-hour slots as they are able.
“Fill free to bring your prayer partners,” said organizers. “Please be sure to help us cover every hour. There is no limit to how many people sign up for any given slot, though we do ask all praying people to observe the social distance guidelines (i.e. six feet, mask, etc). There will be a prayer guide available, so please provide your email address. We would love for you to join us! As you can see, this is all so very important.”
To sign up please go to https://www.slottr.com/sheets/18252004
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.