The Madison County Transfer Station will hold “Tire Amnesty Disposal” Oct. 1 to Nov. 5.
Tires can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays at the transfer station, which is located at 2100 Colbert Danielsville Road, Danielsville.
The event is for residents, not businesses. Up to 10 tires will be taken per citizen.
No rims or large, heavy equipment tires.
“Please take advantage of this great opportunity to rid your property of
old, unwanted, mosquito breeding tires,” organizers said. “You’ll be doing your part to help keep our community and environment clean by recycling old tires and keeping them out of our streams, woods, & roadways. This event is funded by a State of Georgia grant through the Keep Madison County Beautiful program.”
For more information, call 706-795-5151.
