Keep Madison County Beautiful will hold a fall “Tire Amnesty Event” at the Madison County Transfer Station Oct. 2 through Nov. 6.
The service is for Madison County residents only, no businesses. Up to 10 tires per citizen can be dropped off Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No large, heavy equipment tires, no rims. A fee is required if tire is on the rim.
For more information, call 706-795-5151.
