The Madison County Transfer Station is holding a “Tire Amnesty Event” through July 3 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Citizens can bring up to 10 tires, free of charge (no rims or equipment tires, no businesses). Call 706-795-5151 for more information.
The Madison County Transfer Station will be closed Saturday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.