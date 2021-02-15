COVID-19 isn’t the only “big C” affecting the daily lives of people in our community and beyond.
Cancer is the other one.
“Do you know someone in our community who has been diagnosed with cancer?” TJ & Friends officials asked. “We’re sure you do. This is TJ & Friends Foundation was founded in 2008 and continues to support cancer patients today.”
Through fundraising efforts, grants, donations, and memorial contributions, TJ & Friends is able to provide direct financial support to patients actively undergoing cancer treatment in the Franklin, Elbert, Hart, Madison, Oglethorpe, Wilkes and Lincoln counties.
“Every year, 100 percent of all proceeds are donated back to local cancer patients,” officials said.
March 6 is TJ & Friends tenth Annual Memorial Bass Tournament on Lake Russell in Elbert County. The entry fee is $110 per boat and registration is available on the website at http://tjandfriendsfoundation.com/.
TJ & Friends will also host a Corn Hole Tournament on March 20 in Colbert at The Gables at C&D Farms. Information about these and other events can be found on the website or by following TJ & Friends on Facebook.
On the website, you can also find the Financial Assistance Application for anyone who is currently undergoing cancer treatment along with information on how you can contribute.
“Volunteers and support are always welcome,” officials said. “We love our community and so very greatly appreciate all the support!”
