TJ & Friends, which raises money for local people stricken with cancer, will put on a car show Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Madison County Memorial Park off Albany Avenue in Danielsville. Proceeds benefit the TJ & Friends Cancer Foundation.
