TJ & Friends Cancer Foundation, which raises funds to help cancer victims in Northeast Georgia, will hold a fund-raiser car show Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at 10 a.m. at Madison County Memorial Park next to the county government complex in Danielsville.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. and awards will be presented at 3 pm. Registration is $20 per vehicle. All proceeds go to the TJ & Friends Cancer Foundation. Food will be available and raffle tickets for a gun drawing will be available for purchase.
“Join to help support our friends and neighbors fighting against cancer,” organizers said.
For more information, contact Ed Miller at 706-296-9402, Angel Fisher at 706-340-3573, Karen Dudley at 706-247-5099 or Ramona Booth at 706-543-0204.
