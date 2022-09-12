TJ & Friends Foundation will hold a fundraiser car show Saturday, Oct. 1 at Madison County Memorial Park at 91 Albany Avenue in Danielsville.
“This year’s car show will be held in loving memory of Ramona Booth,” said organizers.
September 12, 2022
Registration begins at 10 a.m., with awards to be given out at 2 p.m. Registration is $20 per vehicle. A first-place trophy will be given to best in show, top GM, Ford, Chrysler, import, pickup and bike.
All proceeds go to the TJ & Friends Cancer Foundation, which provides financial support to local cancer victims.
One ticket to a gun raffle to win a Henry Golden Boy 22 will be included with registration. There will be lunch, silent auction tables, a bake sale and door prizes. For more information, contact Ed Miller at 706-296-9402 or Angel Fisher at 706-340-3573.
