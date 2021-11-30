Town & Gown Players will present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time between Dec. 3-12, with both in-person and online live stream tickets available.
Show dates are Dec. 3, 8 p.m.; Dec. 4, 8 p.m.; Dec. 5, 2 p.m.; Dec. 9, 8 p.m.; Dec. 10, 8 p.m.; Dec. 11, 8 p.m.; and Dec. 12, 2 p.m. at 115 Grady Avenue, Athens.
Tickets are available for $20, with discounts available for members, students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased by ordering online at tinyurl.com/curioustickets. If ticket buyers have questions, they may email seasontickets@townandgownplayers.org.
The play is summarized as follows: “15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.”
Town & Gown Players is one of the oldest all-volunteer community theater companies in Georgia. Since 1953, members have been volunteering their time and energy because they believe in producing great entertainment. Each season, T&G’s six Mainstage shows are comprised of four plays, (from classics to world premiere), and two musicals. T&G’s Second Stage focuses on newer and more experimental productions, often with an emphasis on community engagement. T&G encourages all members of the Athens community to participate in live theater — as actors, volunteers, and audience members — and invites all community members to come see what they are all about. T&G is a is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
