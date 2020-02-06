The Town & Gown Players will present “You Can’t Take It With You” Feb. 7-16
Performances will held Feb. 7-8 and Feb. 13-15 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. at the Athens Community Theater at 115 Grady Avenue in Athens.
Tickets are $12-$20 and can be purchased online at www.townandgownplayers.org, by calling 706-208-8696, or in person one hour before the performance.
“Originally performed at the Booth Theatre on Broadway in 1936, this beloved (and popular) work takes place inside of the home of an unconventional New York family and follows the bizarre but tender interactions that occur over a fateful dinner,” said show promoters.
