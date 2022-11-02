The 19th Annual Madison County Public Safety Toy Ride will be held Nov. 12 at Madison County Memorial Park in Danielsville.
There will be an escorted motorcycle toy ride as well as a corn-hole tournament.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The 19th Annual Madison County Public Safety Toy Ride will be held Nov. 12 at Madison County Memorial Park in Danielsville.
There will be an escorted motorcycle toy ride as well as a corn-hole tournament.
The cost is $20 per bike and a new, unwrapped toy. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 1 p.m.
The corn-hole tournament is $40 per team with a new, unwrapped toy. Signups are 1 p.m., with bags flying at 2 p.m. Prizes are $500 for first place, $250 for second and $120 for third.
“Whether you ride, play corn-hole, or just eat, fellowship, and contribute to a great cause, come enjoy the day support the kids, participate in raffles, drawings, door prizes, music, food, and a great ride” organizers said.
All proceeds will be donated to the Madison Co food bank. For more information, contact Angel at 706-340-3573 or Brenan at 706-795-6403.
All donations should be made payable to: Madison County Toy Ride, P.O. Box 274 Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.