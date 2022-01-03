The Madison County Transfer Station is accepting “live,” undecorated Christmas trees for recycling. Trees can be dropped off at the transfer station Wednesday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Jan. 8. Seed packets or seedlings will be handed out while supplies last.
