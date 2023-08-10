Arianna Rimel, a 12-year-old and student at Madison County Middle School, has her own thrift shop in Danielsville across from the Walgreens.

She has a “passion for fashion,” so much so that her parents rented an old fruit stand in June for her to turn it into her own store where she picks out and sells clothes.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.