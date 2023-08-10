Arianna Rimel, a 12-year-old and student at Madison County Middle School, has her own thrift shop in Danielsville across from the Walgreens.
She has a “passion for fashion,” so much so that her parents rented an old fruit stand in June for her to turn it into her own store where she picks out and sells clothes.
Rimel’s thrift shop isn’t just about business either. She has plans to give back to the community, which include providing free dresses for prom, free backpacks, food donations and other efforts.
She can be found with her mom, April, at the shop on Saturday mornings singing karaoke and waving at everyone who drives by.
“Come to the shop to get new clothes and leave as new friends,” Rimel says.
Find the shop at 75 SR-98 E, Danielsville.
