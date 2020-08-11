Two people were arrested last week after a suspicious vehicle was reported in Kingston Greens subdivision.
Bobby Harold Ansley, III, 34, of Athens, was charged with adult restraint law seat belt, DUI/drugs, open container in vehicle and possession of drug-related objects.
Tiesha Qalla Mitchell, 29, also of Athens, was charged with drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched to the subdivision on Aug. 9 just after midnight regarding the suspicious vehicle, a small black SUV, that was stopped in the middle of the road. The occupants had also reportedly thrown things out of the window while they were swerving around and someone was hanging out of the window. The caller was behind them in a gray Ford truck.
Gibson encountered the vehicle and determined that the driver was Ansley and the passenger was Mitchell and that neither was wearing a seatbelt. Ms. Mitchell also reported that she was four months pregnant.
Ansley said they were on their way to a friend’s home to watch movies but he couldn’t give the address or a description of the home. While speaking with Ansley, Gibson noted that Mitchell was constantly moving in an erratic way.
Ansley was asked to step out and he appeared intoxicated; unsteady on his feet and swaying with glassy eyes.
He denied taking any illegal drugs.
While searching the SUV, Gibson located a spoon with a brown residue and flame marks on it on the passenger side under the purse. An alcoholic beverage was located in a cup holder.
Mitchell was found to have a clear crystal substance in a back pocket folded inside a substance abuse history questionnaire. Pills and other paraphernalia were also found in the vehicle.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Thomas Edward Callahan, 50, Colbert, felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Zackory Scott Childers, 56, Royston, probation violation.
•Randy Joe Evans, Jr., 44, Comer, two counts of probation violation.
•James Brian Hill, 49, Hull, investigative hold.
•Stephen Lynn Hogan, 31, Crawford, probation violation.
•Toby David Kennedy, 50, Danielsville, aggravated battery family violence and third degree cruelty to children.
•Hubert Lee McElreath, 66, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•Laura Miesha Thomas, 25, Athens, probation violation.
•Jacqueline Patricia Wilson, 40, Suwanee, probation violation.
•Thomas Franklin Wood, 34, Hull, felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Amanda Joyce Dorsey, 37, Commerce, DUI/alcohol, endangering a child by DUI/alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and reckless conduct.
•Ryan Andrew Duncan, 28, Hull, adult restraint law seat belt and DUI/drugs.
•Crystal Rose Snyder, 30, Danielsville, felony theft by shoplifting.
•Michael Joseph Ward, 56, Danielsville, battery family violence.
