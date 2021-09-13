Taylor McKenzie Tyner, Hull, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Reinhardt University.
The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 GPA, with no grade less than a B.
