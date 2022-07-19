University of Georgia Extension and the SNAP-Ed Program are joining forces together this summer to encourage Georgians to get hydrated and healthy by drinking more water.

The hot summer months in Georgia make drinking water important. The Drink Water, Georgia! Campaign promotes drinking water rather than sugary drinks. This campaign provides flavored water recipes and other tips to help Georgians increase their water intake.

