The University of North Georgia recognized three Madison County students during its annual student honors and awards day.
Winners included:
•Cheyenne Dycus of Hull was awarded Outstanding Anthropology Student.
•Sydney Prince of Comer was awarded Scholarly Writing Award.
•Shelby Thomas of Hull was awarded Outstanding SFE Student- Oconee Campus.
