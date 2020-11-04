United Way of Northeast Georgia recently announced its 2021 grant recipients, a total of 23 programs across the 12-county region. The grantees provide programming in one of the three pillars of United Way of Northeast Georgia: basic needs, early childhood success and workforce development.
United Way of Northeast Georgia 2021 grantees include:
BASIC NEEDS RECIPIENTS
•ACC SANE in collaboration with The Cottage
•Athens Community Council on Aging
•Family Promise of Athens
•Friends of Advantage
•New Path 1010
•Project Safe in collaboration with Peace Place and Circle of Love
•The Tree House, Inc.
EARLY CHILDHOOD SUCCESS RECIPIENTS
•Books for Keeps in collaboration with Community Partnership of Elbert County
•Brightpaths
•Children First
•Northeast Georgia CASA
•Quality Care for Children
•YWCO
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT RECIPIENTS
•ACTION Inc.
•Athens Area Homeless Shelter
•Athens Land Trust
•Boys and Girls Club of Athens in collaboration with Boys and Girls Club of •Winder/Barrow, Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County, and Boys and Girls Club of •North Central Georgia
•Chess and Community
•College Factory
•Friends of Advantage
•Goodwill of North Georgia
•Northeast Georgia Regional Commission
“Starting nearly five years ago, United Way of Northeast Georgia began the process of changing from Community Chest to a Community Impact model,” said Mark Madison, Director of Community Impact at United Way of Northeast Georgia. “Through this data-led and volunteer-driven grant application process we give more strategic focus to our investments as well as our nonprofit partners that demonstrably meet the highest priority needs in our region. We are excited to finally introduce our newest grantees, as we begin our first year of many in Community Impact. We’ve always partnered with incredible programs and agencies, and through Community Impact we have the strategy, coordination, and measures to show it.”
United Way of Northeast Georgia has previously funded 26 partner agencies, local nonprofits that have worked to bring services and programs to the community members across our 12 counties. With the help of a team of 44 grant reviewers, composed of community members from across the entire region and from a range of industries, more than 45 applications were carefully reviewed, United Way officials said. Grant recipients receive financial funding for the entirety of the year and provide updates quarterly about their program. Grant applications are open each year from May-June. To learn more about the 2021 grantees, visit unitedwaynega.org/community-impact/2021-grantees.
