Georgia 4-H recently hosted the 2021 78th-annual State 4-H Congress, a week-long competition and celebration in Atlanta.
During the State Congress, almost 250 youth competed at the state level of Georgia 4-H Project Achievement contest. The event also honored state special event winners, scholarship winners, Leadership in Action winners and donors. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the Georgia 4-H youth for their project work, leadership and service.
Youth competing in the state-level Senior Project Achievement presented 10-to-12-minute presentations in their various project areas. Participants also conducted an interview with judges to discuss their yearlong project and review their portfolio. Overall, one individual in each of the 50 project categories was selected as the winner and received Master 4-H’er status during the announcement of winners on July 21.
The 2020-21 4-H National 4-H Congress Master 4-H’ers were among the master winners recognized. Parker Varnadoe, son of Cheryl and Carl Varnadoe, was recognized for his participation. He also helped with planning and conducting events as well as speaking as a State 4-H Board of Director Northeast District Representative. Parker is a new 2021 graduate. He will represent Georgia at the 2021 National 4-H Congress and receive a $500 scholarship from Georgia 4-H due to his hard work not only with National 4-H Congress but as a 2020 State 4-H Performing Arts Project Achievement Winner.
Sophia Merka competed in the 2021 Fashion Revue project. She finished second in the state. She was a 2021 graduate and is the daughter of Shanna and David McCurley and John Merka. Alyssa Goldman competed in the 2021 Flowers, Shrubs and Lawns project. She finished second in the state as well. She is the daughter of Alex and Susan Goldman. Alyssa will graduate in 2022. Emily Bishop competed in the Dog Care and Training project. She finished third in the state. Emily is a sophomore and is the daughter of Luke and Nora Bishop.
Annually, almost 79,000 youth participate in Georgia 4-H Project Achievement and develop skills in leadership, public speaking, record keeping, creativity and other life skills.
“The success of these events is a result of efforts that have been invested and skills that have been sharpened in 4-H youth for years,” 4-H leaders said. “The growth of these young people is the direct result of positive mentorships with local Extension faculty, staff and volunteers and the support of the local community, parents, teachers and mentors.”
Georgia 4-H works to empower youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 190,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities.
For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact Susan Goldman at the Madison County Extension office (706) 795-2281 or sgoldman@uga.edu or visit https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/madison/4-h-youth-development.html
