The Madison County Chamber of Commerce & Partners in Agriculture will host the Madison County Pioneer Harvest Festival Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
This family-oriented event typically attracts 1,500 guests.
“Are you a craft vendor, food vendor, or think you could have a product in our farmer's market?” organizers ask. “General business vendors and non-profit vendors are also welcome!”
This application is due Aug. 8 at noon. Apply today at madisoncountyga.org or go directly to https://forms.gle/aVmBHk5noF4Um9RZ6. For more information, contact the Madison County Chamber of Commerce at 706-795-2191 Ext. 1453 or astrickland@madisoncountyga.org
