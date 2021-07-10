The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Partners in Agriculture will host the Madison County Pioneer Harvest Festival Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. This event typically attracts 2,500 guests.
Vendor applications are due Aug. 6 at noon.
The festival planning committee will evaluate the applications based on availability and best fit for the event, and vendors will be contacted (whether selected for the Festival or not) by Sept. 21.
For more information, visit https://business.madisoncountyga.org/news/Details/vendor-applications-open-for-pioneer-harvest-festival-65558
