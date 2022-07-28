The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will receive applications from vendors for the Madison County Pioneer Harvest Festival through noon Aug. 8.
The festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 5th from 10 a.m. to 3 pm at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
“This family-oriented event typically attracts 1,500 guests,” organizers said. “Thank you for your interest in serving as a vendor!”
The Chamber planning committee will evaluate the applications based on availability and best fit for the event, and vendors will be contacted (whether selected for the Festival or not) by Sept. 21.
“We hope that patrons experience all things MADICO MADE — from agriculture to art,” said organizers. “We'll have interactive exhibits featuring local farmers, live music, children's activities, historical demonstrations, a local Farmers Market, delicious food, and much more!”
Organizers want people to learn more about where their food comes from (and the people who produced it), enjoy the changing of seasons with their family, and kick-off the holiday shopping season by purchasing unique, locally crafted items.
Food vendors of all types are welcome.
Craft and art vendors may only sell original, handcrafted items. The sale of commercial items is prohibited. Anyone found in violation of this policy will be asked to remove all unapproved items. Failure to comply may result in being asked to leave the premises, fees are non-refundable.
General business vendors (banks, veterinarians, etc.) must provide a youth activity.
Non-profit organization vendors must provide a youth activity. The registration fee can be covered by a Chamber member to qualify for the Chamber member rate. The non-profit is responsible for reaching out to the Chamber member.
This will be a rain-or-shine event (unless weather conditions compromise the safety of our vendors and/or patrons/volunteers). No refunds for inclement weather.
The application can be found online at madisoncountyga.org. Click on the Pioneer Harvest tab for more information.
“We will be limiting the number of vendors per category so that your experience will be profitable as well as enjoyable,” organizers said. “Please be sure to list all of your items on this registration form. Applications without this information may be rejected and/or returned.”
Madison County Chamber of Commerce members may reserve a booth at a significant discount and will be have prominent placement/recognition.
All booths are reserved on a first come/first-served basis. Preferred locations will be taken into consideration but will not be guaranteed. Availability of water and electricity is limited, so reserve early if you require it. You may not exceed your 12' x 12' booth space. Trailers and vendors displays larger than 12'x12' are required to purchase additional booth space(s).
The planning committee reserves the right to determine the location of the booths to maximize the variety of vendors.
Vendors are responsible for their own tables, tents, three-pronged grounded extension cords, etc.
To register or for more information, call 706-795-2191 Ext. 1453 or email astrickland@madisoncountyga.org from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Not a Chamber member? Join today and save: https://www.madisoncountyga.org/membership-benefits/
