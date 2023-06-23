The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Partners in Agriculture will be hosting the Madison County Pioneer Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. This family-oriented event typically attracts 1,500 guests.

The application and vendor fee are due July 21 at noon. The planning committee will evaluate the applications based on availability and best fit for the event and vendors will be contacted (whether selected for the festival or not) by August 21. Those who are not selected will be refunded their fee.

