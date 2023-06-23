The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Partners in Agriculture will be hosting the Madison County Pioneer Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. This family-oriented event typically attracts 1,500 guests.
The application and vendor fee are due July 21 at noon. The planning committee will evaluate the applications based on availability and best fit for the event and vendors will be contacted (whether selected for the festival or not) by August 21. Those who are not selected will be refunded their fee.
VISION FOR THE EVENT
“We hope that patrons experience all things MADICO MADE from agriculture to art,” Chamber leaders said. “It is our intent that people learn more about where your food comes from (and the people who produced it), enjoy the changing of seasons with their family and kick-off the holiday shopping season by purchasing unique, locally crafted items.”
There will be interactive exhibits featuring local farmers, live music, children's activities, historical demonstrations, a local Farmers Market, delicious food and much more.
VENDOR RESTRICTIONS AND INFORMATION
• Food vendors of all types are welcome.
• Craft and art vendors may only sell original, handcrafted items. The sale of commercial items is prohibited. Anyone found in violation of this policy will be asked to remove all unapproved items. Failure to comply may result in being asked to leave the premises and fees are non-refundable.
• General business vendors (banks, veterinarians, etc.) must provide a youth activity.
• Non-profit organization vendors must provide a youth activity. The registration fee can be covered by a Chamber member to qualify for the Chamber member rate. The non-profit is responsible for reaching out to the Chamber member.
• This will be a rain or shine event (unless weather conditions compromise the safety of our vendors and/or patrons/volunteers). No refunds for inclement weather.
• The Chamber will be limited the number of vendors per category so the experience is both profitable and enjoyable.
• Madison County Chamber of Commerce members may reserve a booth at a significant discount and will have prominent placement/recognition.
• All booths are reserved on a first come/first-served basis. Preferred locations will be taken into consideration but will not be guaranteed. The planning committee reserves the right to determine the location of the booths to maximize the variety of vendors.
• Availability of water and electricity is limited, so reserve early if you require it.
• You may not exceed your 12' x 12' booth space. Trailers and vendors displays larger than 12'x12' are required to purchase additional booth space(s).
• Vendors are responsible for their own tables, tents, 3-pronged grounded extension cords, etc.
HOW TO APPLY
Please be sure to list all of your items on the registration form. Applications without this information may be rejected and/or returned.
