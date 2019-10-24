The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Clarke Central High School in Athens. Nearly 1,000 people from Athens and surrounding areas are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.
On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with Promise Flowers during the Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s, organizers state.
Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.
