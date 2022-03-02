The Friends of Watson Mill Bridge State Park will honor Burton “Chip” Chandler March 12 during their annual meeting at the log cabins in the Equestrian Campground.
“Chandler’s many contributions to conservation efforts, preserving and teaching pioneer skills, and serving residents of the area were often done quietly,” organizers said. “The log cabins at Watson Mill are a visible and lasting example of his leadership as he designed the buildings, recruited, and led volunteers from groundbreaking, skinning bark, placing logs, and ultimately ensuring that these structures would provide families and groups the opportunity to share his passion and love of nature.”
Volunteers are needed to help the Friends group with projects such as installing new signs, adding a hitching post near the comfort station, adding fencing to protect the water pump on the horse trails, general “spring cleaning” around the area, and other tasks.
Individuals and groups will meet at the Equestrian Parking area at 8 a.m. to organize task groups with leaders. Lunch will be provided about noon for volunteers who RSVP to the park by March 10. Individuals, Scouts and church groups, civic and youth groups, and people who use and enjoy Watson Mill Bridge Park are needed to accomplish small projects that improve the appearance and safety at the park.
After lunch (about 1 p.m.) the Friends will have their annual meeting and place a plaque in recognition of Chandler’s many hours of service and leadership. This time will provide those whose lives he touched to share stories and memories. Scouts and leaders from years past, church groups he led in pioneer activities, and the many campers and friends are invited to join the celebration.A brief recap of the Friends activities last year and plans for 2022 will close the day.
To RSVP for the workday and lunch or for more information, call the park office at 706-783-5349 or Teresa Beck at 706-207-9241.
