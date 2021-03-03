Rotarian Harry Rice introduced speaker Jimmy Webb as a Renaissance man Friday. Webb is the prosecutor for the state court of Elbert County, but he is also a beekeeper and a wrestler. A three-time tag team world champion, he loves wrestling, keeping bees and his job as prosecutor.
He said one of the major problems he sees everywhere, and especially in Elbert County is trash on the roadside. It bespeaks of a lack of interest in the place a person lives when he’d rather keep his car/truck clean than his homeland. So, when hears a case in court of a litterer, he first fines the person $400, and if he hears a second offense, he assigns that person many hours picking up trash on the roadsides of Elbert County.
He is serious about taking pride in the place one lives and reminded Rotarians that Elbert, Madison, Oglethorpe, and Clarke were at one time, all part of Wilkes County, which is important because Wilkes County was the only county around that took part in the Revolutionary War. Those residents, who include now residents of Madison County’s ancestors were farmers, pioneers, and more importantly patriots, Webb said. When the British came to Georgia, taking away all weapons, they saw no resistance — until they came to Wilkes County. When they arrived at Wilkes, the Wilkes County militia didn’t welcome them. They shot them. So, what is now Madison, Oglethorpe, Elbert, Oconee, and Clarke, is the only area of Georgia never occupied by the British. Webb told the group that it has those patriots to thank for its freedom and that pride in homeland must matter still.
Ellen Cowne provides news from the Rotary Club of Madison County.
