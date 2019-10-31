An art exhibit debuted this year at the Oglethorpe County Library as part of a new local art program. The library now houses a long-term exhibit space where the work of area artists is displayed on a rotating basis.
The latest art collection at the library features paintings by local resident Vicki Westover. She has over 20 pieces now on display. She focuses on still life, birds and nature themes.
Every four-to-six weeks, a different artist’s pieces are exhibited in the library. The artist also holds a reception to introduce the public to the works that are displayed and provide details about how they were created.
The library is located at 858 Athens Rd, Lexington. For more information, call 706-743-8817.
