A “Women in Agribusiness” tour featuring Bold Spring Blooms and Moon Farms will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., April 14.
Women in business from the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, Oconee County Chamber of Commerce and Madison County Chamber of Commerce are invited to experience female-influenced agribusiness operations in Madison County.
Custom bouquets, a gallon of strawberries, dinner, strawberry ice cream and transportation are all included in the $35 registration fee. The agribusiness tour is limited to the first 45 registrations. The last day to register is April 8.
Visit madisoncountyga.org or email astrickland@madisoncountyga.org.
