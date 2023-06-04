WoodmenLife Chapter 1415 will celebrate Flag Day, June 14, with a story presentation about the Grand Union Flag of 1775 and the Betsy Ross Flag of 1777.
Families are invited to hear the story of the flags from “Colonial Historian Rusty” on Wednesday, June 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Madison County Library (1315 Hwy. 98 W, Danielsville). The presentation will be held in the multipurpose room.
Rusty’s great-great-grandfather Archibald Burden served in the American Revolutionary War.
“Flag Day is really special to me,” Rusty said. “My great-great-grandpappy was there to see the Grand Union Flag and Mrs. Betsy Ross with her improvised hand-sewn flag. Yep, Congress created the American Flag on June 14, 1777.”
“Rusty loves kids and loves to tell stories,’’ organizers said. “Rusty brings a lot of life and small details to his stories.”
Presidential rulers and patriotic activity sheets will also be provided for kids in attendance.
