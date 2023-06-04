WoodmenLife Chapter 1415 will celebrate Flag Day, June 14, with a story presentation about the Grand Union Flag of 1775 and the Betsy Ross Flag of 1777.

Families are invited to hear the story of the flags from “Colonial Historian Rusty” on Wednesday, June 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Madison County Library (1315 Hwy. 98 W, Danielsville). The presentation will be held in the multipurpose room.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.