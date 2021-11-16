Colbert City Cemetery is part of National Wreaths Across America Day Dec. 18, a free, public event at noon in which wreaths will cover all veterans’ headstones at the cemetery.
“Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom,” organizers said.
The theme for 2021 is “Live up to their legacy,” which comes from a quote by United States Army Chief of Staff, General James C. McConville.
“We stand on the shoulders of heroes that have gone before us, and really what we strive to do is live up to their legacy,” said McConville.
His message was heard by Executive Director Karen Worcester, and many others, and resonated deeply.
“Listening to this man, who is a hero in his own right, speak about what and who motivates him is inspiring,” said Worcester. “It is the men and women who serve, every day people, giving of themselves for their country and communities. I urge everyone to look to the people and the families that have made these sacrifices to keep this country free, and live up to their legacy.”
Trailman make every effort to honor those that came before them, to give and show respect. As the Trial Life Oath states, "To Serve God and my country; To respect authority.” Wreaths can be purchased at https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/GA0303P
In 2020, approximately 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 2,557 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud. At Colbert City Cemetery, over 200 wreaths were placed in 2020.
Wreaths Across America volunteers work year-round to ensure military laid to rest are remembered, their families and living veterans are honored, and the next generation is taught about the value of freedom.
For more information on how to volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath for a hero, please visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/GA0303P
