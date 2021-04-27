About one in five Madison County residents is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), 5,735 county residents (20 percent of the population) were fully vaccinated as of April 26, with 6,714 residents (23 percent of the population) having received at least one dose. Total vaccines administered to county residents were 12,351.
Twenty-seven percent of females and 19.4 percent of males have received at least one dose.
Vaccine rates are highest among 65 and older, with 90 percent of those between the ages of those ages 75-84 having received at least one dose, along with 65.2 percent of those between 65-74 and 73.6 percent of those 85 and up. But vaccine rates lag among younger groups, with 3.3 percent among those 15-19 receiving at least one shot, 9.1 percent among those 20-24, 13.4 percent of those aged 25-34, 17.1 percent of 35-44, 18.8 percent of 45-54 and 31.6 percent of those 55-64.
Twenty five percent of the county’s black population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 22.2 percent of whites with at least one dose and 22.5 percent of Asians. The DPH shows 10.8 percent of the county’s Hispanic population has received at least one shot.
The DPH shows the percent of those fully vaccinated in nearby counties as follows: Jackson County, 17 percent; Banks County, 13 percent; Clarke County, 20 percent; Oconee County, 30 percent; Franklin County, 17 percent; Elbert County, 21 percent; Barrow County, 14 percent; Oglethorpe County, 21 percent; Hart County, 19 percent, Stephens County, 21 percent; Gwinnett County, 17 percent.
The DPH statistics can be found by visiting https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine, scrolling down the page, clicking on “interactive dashboard” and then searching by county.
The Madison County Health Department advises residents to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/ or by calling 706-340-0996. New appointments are added on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For more information, visit bit.ly/NEHDCOVIDVaccine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.