A 12-month-old child died Thursday, June 30 after being left in a car at Walgreens in Danielsville.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office, along with Madison County EMS and the Danielsville Police Department responded to the Walgreens parking lot in Danielsville about a 12-month-old child found unresponsive in a vehicle.
Emergency aid was immediately rendered and the child was transported to Piedmont Regional hospital in Athens where the child was then pronounced deceased.
“Initial information obtained is that the mother of the child was Walgreens employee and was inside of the store for an undetermined amount of time before she discovered the child in the vehicle,” stated a press release from the sheriff’s office. “This investigation is still very active and in the initial phases. The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to process evidence and has been in touch with the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. More information will be released as it becomes available.”
