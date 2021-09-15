Fifteen Madison County residents were hospitalized with covid over the past week, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
The DPH Sept. 7 report showed a total of 192 county residents hospitalized since the pandemic began. That number increased to 207 on Sept. 14. Another 196 covid cases were reported in the county in that time, along with the 52nd confirmed covid death, the county’s youngest to date, a 32-year-old Asian female with pre-existing conditions.
Madison County School Superintendent reported at the Sept. 14 meeting that as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, there were the following covid-positive numbers in the county school system: Colbert Elementary, two students, two staff; Comer Elementary, four students, no staff; Danielsville Elementary, one student, one staff; Hull Elementary, seven students, six staff; Ila Elementary, one student, no staff; Madison County Middle School, 10 students, no staff; Madison County High School, 13 students, three staff; and the Early Learning Center, one student and no staff.
The schools update the numbers each Friday at madison.k12.ga.us.
Madison County trails the state in its vaccination rate, with 39 percent of residents fully vaccinated, compared to 45 statewide.
