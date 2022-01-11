Madison County had 337 new covid cases and 18 hospitalizations over the past week, according to figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The case rate in the county is the highest it’s been since the pandemic began at 1,846 cases per 100,000 people, with a test positivity rate of 43.3 percent, according to the DPH’s Jan. 11 report.
Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams gave a school covid update Tuesday evening at the county school board meeting. He reported that as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, there were 48 student cases and 17 staff cases, with the breakdown as follows: Colbert Elementary, two students, one staff; Comer Elementary, three and two; Danielsville Elementary, four and four; Hull-Sanford Elementary, eight and four; Ila Elementary, seven and two; Madison County Middle School, seven and two; Madison County High School, 13 and two; and the Early Learning Center, four student cases.
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Health Care System released a joint statement Jan. 5, urging people to get vaccinated and to take precautions to avoid the virus.
“Both Athens hospitals are once again experiencing a staggering surge in adults and children with COVID-19 symptoms and diagnoses,” the press release stated. “Collectively, the health care systems have experienced 100-to-200 percent increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past eight days and the vast majority of inpatients are unvaccinated. This comes at a time when the health systems are preparing for an influx of patients with seasonal flu.”
