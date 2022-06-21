A 19-year-old Hull man was shot to death in Madison County Sunday night.
Corey Chatham of Candlestick Drive was found with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen at 54 Fenway Drive around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, June 19. He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Captain Jimmy Patton of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Chatham was discovered about an eighth of a mile from his house.
“There was a friend’s house where he showed up,” said Patton. “He walked into the yard, said ‘I’ve been shot.’ Everybody in the house goes out there to check on him. And he collapsed in the yard.”
Patton said it’s not yet clear where exactly Chatham was shot or who may have killed him.
“We talked to a lot of people in the neighborhood,” he said. “A lot of people heard shots, but nobody can pinpoint exactly where they came from. There was no one outside that saw the incident.”
Patton said the sheriff’s office and GBI are investigating the shooting and looking into Chatham’s contacts.
“We’re running down all the contacts he’s had through his phone and social media to see if he’s had any kind of ongoing dispute with anybody,” he said. “As of right now, the people we’ve interviewed have given us a few names of some acquaintances we’re going to look at, but we don’t have anything that is really standing out at the moment.”
Chatham was a former standout basketball player for the Madison County Red Raiders.
Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation of the shooting can contact Lt. Steve Kimbel at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 706-795-6202.
