Madison County has received a state grant for safety signage and road striping.
Roads that will receive signage and striping include: Spratlin Mill Road, East Paoli Road, Paoli Road, Old Wildcat Bridge Road, Booger Hill Road, Rogers Mill Road, Sanford Road, Sanford Nicholson Road, Seagraves Mill Road, Shiloh Fort Lamar Road, Vineyard Creek Church Road, Holly Creek Church Road, Jot Em Down Road, Cherokee Road, George Edwards Road, Smithonia Colbert Road, Piedmont Road, Bullock Mill Road, Cleghorne Road and Davids Home Church Road.
