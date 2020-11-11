A memory card for a ballot scanner at the Pittman precinct in Madison County didn’t successfully upload on election night, leaving 231 votes from that precinct off the county’s election-night totals.
But those totals have now been added to the official count for Madison County and Georgia.
Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Chair Tracy Dean said the Pittman memory card issue was discovered Tuesday during an audit of county results. There are a total of 19 ballot scanners in the county, each with a memory card, including two ballot scanners at the Pittman precinct.
“We go through the audit to catch things like this,” said Dean.
The elections official said that for some reason, the memory card, which is similar to a camera memory card, but bigger, didn’t upload that night. She said all ballots are now accounted for in the county.
The new Pittman votes bumped Donald Trump’s Madison County votes by 186 to 11,326 from 11,140 and Joe Biden’s total by 50, to 3,411, up from 3,361 — a net increase of 136 votes for Trump in Georgia.
Georgia has yet to declare a winner in the Presidential race. According to the Secretary of State’s election website on Tuesday, Biden holds a 12,651 vote lead on Trump in Georgia.
The newly added Pittman votes included 188 additional votes for U.S. Republican Senator David Perdue’s total in Madison County and 42 for Democratic Senatorial challenger John Ossoff — a net gain of 146 votes for Perdue in Georgia.
According to the state election website, Perdue has 49.73 percent of Georgia’s vote in the three-man race to Ossoff’s 47.95 percent. Libertarian Shane Hazel had 2.3 percent of the vote.
Runoffs are anticipated on Jan. 5 between Perdue and Ossoff and Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democratic Senatorial challenger Raphael Warnock. The two seats are a focal point of the U.S. political scene, with control of the Senate on the line.
Early voting for the runoffs will be from Dec. 14 to Jan. 1.
