There are now 8,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia, with 329 deaths and 1,774 people hospitalized.
The noon Tuesday report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows Madison County with nine cases and one death. Fulton County has the most cases in the state with 1,124 and 36 deaths, while Dougherty County has the most fatalities, 52, along with the second-most cases at 939.
Hall County has 196 cases and no deaths. Other area counties include: Clarke, 77 cases and nine deaths; Barrow, 40 and three; Oconee, 32; Jackson, 21; Stephens, 11; Banks, three; Franklin, three; Hart, three; Elbert, two; Oglethorpe, two and one fatality.
Reports are released at noon and 7 p.m. each day at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
