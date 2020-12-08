The 36th-annual Christmas Luminaries will take place on Moon’s Grove Church Road and Booger Hill Road (outside the city of Danielsville) Saturday, December 19 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Live Nativity will be in the parking lot of Moon’s Grove Baptist Church.
“Due to concerns with Covid, the Live Nativity will be a drive through this year,” organizers said. “We are asking everyone to remain in their cars. Goodie bags will be given out. Please join us as we share the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Christ, with our community. There is no rain date.”
