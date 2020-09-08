Madison County had 41 new coronavirus cases between Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, according to statistics provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
There was one new hospitalization and no deaths reported during the week. Since March, there have been 581 total coronavirus cases in Madison County, with eight deaths and 51 hospitalizations.
As of Sept. 2, there were eight Madison County students and two staff members positive for COVID-19, according to the weekly report released on Wednesdays by the Madison County School System. Meanwhile, there were 295 students and eight staff members quarantined for possible exposure.
Statewide, there have been 285,350 COVID-19 cases, with 6,070 deaths and 25,589 people hospitalized.
