The State of Georgia reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County this past week, but no deaths and no new hospitalizations.
According to the Sept. 15 report from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), there have been 631 total COVID-19 cases since March, up from 581 reported by the DPH Sept. 8. But the number of Madison County deaths and total hospitalizations remained the same over the past week at eight and 51.
The county school system reported four positive students and no staff members as of Sept. 9. There were 250 quarantined students and 16 staff members at that time. The system releases COVID-19 figures every Wednesday — after press time for the print edition of The Journal — at madison.k12.ga.us. Those numbers are also updated at MadisonJournalTODAY.com.
Statewide, there have been 296,833 COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 15 and 6,398 deaths.
Neighboring Clarke County has seen an uptick in cases at the University of Georgia with the return of students. Last week, UGA reported 1,400 cases over the previous week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.