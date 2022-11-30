Madison County 911 calls are up significantly since the declaration of the pandemic.
911 director Brenan Baird recently compared the two years and 10 months since the “official pandemic declaration” and the two years and 10 months immediately prior to the pandemic.
•“armed person/person with a gun” calls were up 126 percent
•“domestic violence incidents involving injuries” calls were up 22 percent
•“armed robbery” calls were up 17 percent
•“aggravated assault” calls were up 70 percent
•“murder” calls were up 300 percent
•“domestic violence” calls (inclusive of all domestic calls regardless of injury, no injury, weapon, and no weapon) were down 8 percent
•Incidents requiring a report to be written were up 54 percent (3,892 to 5,989) (not including wreck reports)
“The last two categories are indicative of a growing issue which is that seriousness of the incidents we respond to are becoming more violent and more serious in nature and we are responding with fewer and fewer resources,” said Baird. “The sheriff’s office is responding to the increase in serious incidents with 20-to-25 percent fewer deputies due to the staffing shortages.”
I wonder how much these huge increases are due to increase in population in Madison County. That 300% under "murder" is shocking and with all the turmoil brought on by COVID-19, it's surprising to see domestic violence go down when so much other violence has gone up. Something is seriously and foundationally wrong in our society and it's not just lack of religion; I suspect a big part of it is economics plus social media.
