Madison County’s emergency radio services were on an outdated, analog system, but the county overhauled that system, and county 911 director Brenan Baird gave an update Monday to commissioners about how that system is functioning.
“While no system is perfect, this one is significantly better than what we had, is dependable, and works as expected,” he said.
Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department Chief Butch McDuffie agreed.
“This system you guys supported has made communications tremendously better,” McDuffie told the commissioners.
Baird wrote a letter to the board that accompanied his talk. He said that after a couple of years of research and planning, implementation of the emergency communications system began in January 2021. By June of last year, the county was on the new system.
“Compared to the previous system, it was night and day difference,” said Baird. “It is enormously more user friendly on the dispatcher side, much less costly to operate and maintain, but did have a learning curve on the end user side, because digital technology and analog technology doesn’t work the same.”
Service in certain areas of the county remains an issue, but the cost of placing a tower in those areas would be about $500,000, Baird told the board.
“There are still areas of spotty service along the low-lying areas like those near the Franklin County line on Hwy. 106 and the section along the Elbert County line near Roy Woods Road,” said Baird. “Those areas will always be poor (phones don’t work there either) unless tower sites are put there. The cost versus benefit analysis of building towers there doesn’t justify the cost.”
He said emergency services may look at blue tooth wireless microphones for rescue/fire services that can be worn and operate off car-mounted radios, adding this would be pricey, but less so than a tower in areas of spotty service.
In a separate matter, commission chairman Todd Higdon said the second story of the new Comer EMS station under construction at Hwy. 72 and Hwy. 98 could serve as a backup 911 center. Baird said that the county will need to make sure it has fiber to the facility for emergency communications.
