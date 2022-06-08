Sara Frances Beard was cheered by friends and family Saturday at the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department as she celebrated 99 circles around the sun.
Of course, family camaraderie is nothing new for Beard — she’s always been surrounded by a close-knit family in the Shiloh community, both those who have passed on and those still with her today.
“We all loved one another; we were a close family, and I still miss them,” said Beard. “We’re still a close family.”
She has three children, Janie Horne (known as “Poodle” by family and friends), Patricia Hill and Leon Beard. She is the head of six generations, with six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild. The almost centenarian is one of eiwght children of Charlie and Alice Russell and was born and raised in the Shiloh community off Hwy. 174 where she still lives.
She’s seen a world of change in her nearly century of life, including the introduction of electricity to her rural community.
“We were so proud when they come turn the power on,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do. I told ‘em I wasn’t used to that. I was used to two or three lamps. We would sit and quilt at night and we had little lamps. We’d set ‘em on the quilt and quilt. She (her sister) had one on her end. I had one on my end. Sit there and quilt every night.”
Air conditioning was also a big change.
“I thought it was wonderful,” she said. “I was really proud of that, especially when you was canning, standing in that kitchen and sweat was just pouring off you.”
Beard remembers her family’s first car, a dark green 1928 Chevrolet.
“I thought that was the prettiest thing there was,” she said. “They got me ready and put me in there and we went to the school party. Oh I thought I was something sitting up in that car.”
Beard, who worked at sewing plants in Comer and Ila for three decades, said her husband, Harold Beard, who was two years older than her, was “a good ole guy.” They met at the Shiloh school and married when she was 17. She said her mother loved Harold, who served in the Navy.
“Oh mama thought he was the grandest thing there was,” she said. “He didn’t do no wrong. He had her petted to death.”
Harold, who was a skilled carpenter, could cook and was proficient in many ways.
“He could do anything he wanted,” said Beard. “We didn’t go to the hospital. He took care of us. He doctored us just like he was a doctor.”
And Beard needed some serious care in her younger years. She had a major intestinal issue and weighed 68 pounds as a young adult. Her husband carried her wrapped in a blanket in his arms “like a young ‘un,” she said.
Beard’s granddaughter, Johnnie Horn, said her grandmother was given up for dead until an Athens doctor performed a life-saving surgery. Preacher Dennis Kesler also visited every Sunday and prayed with Beard and her family, putting her on a pallet in the yard and opening her wound to the sun, and the family said her recovery was a miracle from God.
Beard had also been a sickly child with a bad leg, unable to walk until her mother dropped a pin one day and asked her to pick it up, and she walked ever since.
“I don’t remember very much about it,” said Beard of her childhood. “I stayed sick. They said I went to school and got the measles, got over that and got chickenpox, got over that and got the whooping cough.”
Beard had to care for her husband in his later years after he suffered a stroke. He also suffered from Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
Beard said her parents didn’t “whoop” their kids and she didn’t have to “whoop” hers. She said if she and her siblings “got to growling” at one another, her dad would tell them to grab a hoe and go work in the field, and they learned to keep their mouths shut.
“Mama and Daddy never had to whoop us,” she said. “I heard people say I had to whoop so and so. We never did get whoopins.”
She did plenty of field work in her time and recalled her brother, Luke, doing something really nice for her after some hard work.
“Daddy said ever who picks the most cotton will get five dollars,” she said. “Oh I thought that was something. I lacked half a pound having three hundred pounds, and my brother said, ‘Since she don’t lack but a little bit I’ll just give her that.’ And he picked up a handful and put it over there and I got the money.”
Beard said she went barefoot as a child and that there was never much need for a grocery store. The family had animals and grew its food, canning everything. She said her favorite food has always been green beans, and when asked what she most liked to cook, she responds quickly: “green beans.” She was also known for her homemade biscuits and her chocolate pudding. The farming family was self sufficient, with its milk cows, chickens and crops. There were rare trips “to town” to get sugar, flour and coffee.
“We didn’t go to the grocery,” she said. “We still don’t very much, cause I got canned stuff.”
Beard’s home remains a hub of family activity, with people coming and going, visiting with each other and checking on the family matriarch, who is quick to offer her seat, a drink and some kind words to anyone visiting.
“I’m going to make it as long as I can,” she said with a smile.
